Apple Patents Next-Generation Taptic Engine

Apple has been granted a patent for a shock-resistant haptic engine design that aims to significantly improve the durability of future iPhones, Apple Watches, and other devices.

The The iPhone 14 Pro's Taptic Engine (via iFixit).

The patent is titled " Electronic device having a shock-resistant haptic engine " and was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this week (via Patently Apple ). The proposed system introduces a haptic engine that uses a system of non-linear cantilevered springs to protect delicate internal components from damage caused by drops or collisions. The design incorporates springs with varying thickness and chamfered edges, enabling them to respond softly to minor impacts while stiffening under heavy loads to absorb and distribute force more effectively.

The haptic engine described in the filing consists of a movable mass suspended on flexures within an enclosure. During standard operation, this mass vibrates to produce tactile feedback, but during an impact event, the mass is redirected toward spring assemblies built into the enclosure lid rather than striking rigid surfaces. The springs create a controlled, non-linear stiffness profile that lengthens the time over which force is distributed, reducing the risk of component failure.

The design focuses on minimizing size and weight while improving resilience. Figures accompanying the patent show both a smartphone and a watch implementation, with multiple spring assemblies integrated into the enclosure lid.

Patent filings cannot be taken as evidence of Apple's immediate plans, but they do indicate areas of active research and interest for the company, as well as what it is considering developing for future devices. As a mechanical component, the Taptic Engine is a vulnerable point of failure in iPhones and Apple Watches, so a more durable version arriving in the future seems plausible.