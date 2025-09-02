Apple Podcasters Launch Childhood Cancer Fundraiser — Donate Today
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To support this important cause, well-known podcast network Relay has launched its annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, located in Memphis, Tennessee. Since 2019, the Relay community has raised more than $4 million for the hospital.
St. Jude's mission statement is that no child is denied treatment:
The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.
Relay has multiple Apple-related podcasts, such as Connected, hosted by Stephen Hackett, Myke Hurley, and Federico Viticci. Hackett's son received treatment at St. Jude as an infant, so this initiative is near and dear to him and his family.
Donations can be made on the Relay for St. Jude website, with rewards such as Relay stickers, wallpapers, and a macOS screensaver available depending on how much you donate. You can also start your own fundraiser team and earn additional rewards.
If you cannot donate, consider spreading the word about the fundraiser.
Thank you.
