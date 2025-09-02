Apple to Curb iPhone 12 Radiation With EU-Wide Software Update

Apple on Monday said it will issue a software update for iPhone 12 users throughout the European Union to reduce radiation levels, bringing them in line with the bloc's health standards.



The update is equivalent to a September 2023 change Apple made in France to bring the iPhone 12 into compliance with a testing protocol used by the country's regulators.

France ordered Apple to halt ‌iPhone‌ 12 sales due to the model exceeding the limit for electromagnetic absorption by the body, and Apple was ordered to "fix" existing devices to bring them into electromagnetic radiation compliance with European standards.

The latest EU-wide update follows a decision published by the European Commission on Monday that endorsed France's original regulatory response as "justified." The software update will be issued across all 27 EU member states "in the coming weeks," according to Apple.

When Apple rolled out the update in France, it did so despite disputing the regulators' testing method. Apple said the country's Agence Française Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR) regulatory group made an error when doing its radiation tests.

ANFR used a testing protocol that did not account for the ‌iPhone‌'s off-body detection mechanism, which Apple said had been "thoroughly tested and verified internationally to be an effective mechanism to comply with SAR requirements."

Apple maintained its position Monday that the French testing methodology was flawed. "We continue to disagree with the French ANFR's testing approach, (but) respect the European Commission's decision," Apple said in a statement. "Customers can use their iPhone 12 with full confidence, just as they always have."