Beats Working on New Colors for Solo Buds, Studio Pro, and Solo 4

Apple's Beats brand will soon come out with new color options for several of its products, according to information discovered by MacRumors. The Beats Studio Pro headphones are set to be released in colors that Apple is referring to as dark slate and pink internally. It is worth noting that we've previously seen mentions of unreleased Sand Gray and Soft Pink colors for the Studio Pro, and it’s possible these are same colors currently labeled by Apple as Dark Slate and Pink.



Apple plans to debut the Beats Solo 4 with rose gold and champagne gold color options.



The Beats Solo Buds will come in a new cream color that Apple calls "icing" internally.



The Beats Studio Pro, priced at $350, can be purchased in Navy, Black, Sandstone, and Brown. The $200 Beats Solo 4 come in Matte Black, Slate Blue, Cloud Pink, and a special edition JENNIE Ruby Red. Apple's $80 Solo Buds are currently available in Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red.

Here's your first look at 5 new upcoming Beats colors: 1. Beats Solo Buds

There is no word when the new Beats colors might come out, but Apple could introduce them at the upcoming September 9 event.