Apple Seeds Ninth Beta of macOS Tahoe to Developers
Apple today provided developers with the eighth beta of macOS Tahoe 26 for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the eighth beta.
Registered developers can download the new beta software through the System Settings app.
macOS Tahoe features Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, which extends across all of the new updates this year. Apple also brought the Phone and Journal apps to the Mac for the first time, and introduced a new cross-platform Games app.
With the update, Apple overhauled how Spotlight works, enabling new functionality that allows it to be used to complete all kinds of actions like sending emails without having to open up an app. There are also changes to a number of apps, including Messages, Safari, and Notes.
All of the new features that are included in macOS Tahoe are outlined in our dedicated roundup. macOS Tahoe is set to launch this fall.
