Survey: Nearly 70% of Users Plan to Upgrade to iPhone 17

A new survey has found that nearly seven in ten iPhone owners in the United States plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17 model, signaling strong demand ahead of Apple's expected unveiling of the devices at its September 9 keynote.



Smartphone price comparison platform SellCell surveyed over 2,000 U.S.-based ‌iPhone‌ users in August to assess upgrade interest and brand loyalty before Apple's event. According to the data, 68.3% of current ‌iPhone‌ users intend to purchase an ‌iPhone 17‌ model at launch, marking an increase from 61.9% recorded ahead of the iPhone 16 launch in 2024.

The iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max models are expected to dominate early sales, accounting for 38.1% of planned upgrades. The standard ‌iPhone 17‌ is the choice for 16.7% of respondents, while 13.5% expressed interest in the all-new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to feature an ultra-thin design. Only 3.3% of respondents indicated they are holding out specifically for a foldable ‌iPhone‌, which Apple has yet to release.

The survey highlights that 72.9% of users feel more satisfied with their ‌iPhone‌ today than in previous years, but 27.1% said they believe Apple has "lost its edge" compared to rival smartphone makers.

Battery life emerged as the most important upgrade driver, with 53.% of respondents citing it as their top reason for upgrading. Other motivating factors included new designs and features (36.2%), display improvements (34.3%), camera upgrades (28.1%), and AI and software enhancements (7.1%).

Price remains the primary deterrent, with 68.9% of users listing cost as the main reason for not upgrading. Satisfaction with existing devices is also a significant factor, with 71.7% stating they are content with their current ‌iPhone‌. A smaller share of users cited interest in foldables (7.5%), discomfort with eSIM (6.6%), or interest in switching to Android (5.3%) as reasons for holding off.

Foldables from Samsung and Google are emerging as a competitive threat. If Apple does not release a foldable ‌iPhone‌ by 2026, 20.1% of respondents say they would consider switching to Samsung, and 10.2% to Google. Brand loyalty remains high, with 69.6% of respondents stating they plan to stay with Apple regardless of competing products.

When asked to choose between device thinness and battery capacity, 47.5% of respondents said they would accept a shorter battery life in exchange for a thinner design. Meanwhile, 29.7% said they are not interested in ultra-thin phones at all.

44% of ‌iPhone‌ users said they view Apple Intelligence as a very important feature. Another 33% said AI does not matter to them. When asked which company leads in AI, 44% named Apple, while both Samsung and Google were selected by 6.6% of respondents. Ten percent of users said no brand currently leads in the AI space.

36.8% of users would delay upgrading if prices rise significantly, while 29.2% said they would decide based on the size of the increase. Only 34% said they would proceed with their purchase regardless.

The survey was conducted using an online survey platform, with responses collected in August 2025 from a sample of over 2,000 U.S. adults who currently own an ‌iPhone‌. The ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup is expected to be announced on Tuesday, September 9.