Apple Says 11-Inch MacBook Air and Two Other Macs Are Now Obsolete

Apple today added three Macs to the obsolete products list on its website, including the final model of the MacBook Air with a smaller 11-inch display.



The three Macs that are now obsolete:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

A device becomes "obsolete" once more than seven years have passed since Apple stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers typically do not repair obsolete products, but Apple says MacBooks may be eligible for battery replacements for up to 10 years after distribution ended, subject to parts availability.

Apple discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air following its October 2016 event, moments after introducing the first MacBook Pro models with a Touch Bar. Given that the 11-inch MacBook Air was just added to the obsolete list now, however, it likely remained available through select resellers until at least some point in 2018.

The current MacBook Air has 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch display size options. If you wish there was a smaller-screened MacBook, know that Apple is rumored to be planning a new 12.9-inch MacBook powered by the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip.

Apple also added iPhone 8 Plus models with 64GB and 256GB of storage to the vintage products list on its website today.



Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once more than five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can continue to offer repairs for vintage products until they become fully obsolete two years later, subject to parts availability.

Apple announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September 2017, alongside the iPhone X.