Apple Releases Xcode 26 Beta 7 With GPT-5 Support and Claude Integration

Apple today released the latest version of Xcode 26, introducing several new features that developers can take advantage of.



ChatGPT in Xcode now supports GPT-5, so developers can choose to start new conversations with GPT-5 or GPT-4.1. GPT-5 is the new default option, with two models to select from. GPT-5 is optimized for quick, high-quality results that Apple says will work for most coding tasks.

For more difficult tasks, developers can select GPT-5 (Reasoning), which spends more time thinking before providing a response.

Claude in Xcode is now available in the Intelligence settings panel in the Xcode app, so users can add their existing paid Claude account and use Claude Sonnet 4 for coding tasks.

When Xcode 26 officially launches, the app will support coding help from either ChatGPT or Claude, providing users with the option to use their favorite chatbot. Developers are also able to bring API keys from other providers or run local models on Apple silicon Macs.