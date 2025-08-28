Apple Releases Xcode 26 Beta 7 With GPT-5 Support and Claude Integration

by

Apple today released the latest version of Xcode 26, introducing several new features that developers can take advantage of.

apple developer app feature
ChatGPT in Xcode now supports GPT-5, so developers can choose to start new conversations with GPT-5 or GPT-4.1. GPT-5 is the new default option, with two models to select from. GPT-5 is optimized for quick, high-quality results that Apple says will work for most coding tasks.

For more difficult tasks, developers can select GPT-5 (Reasoning), which spends more time thinking before providing a response.

Claude in Xcode is now available in the Intelligence settings panel in the Xcode app, so users can add their existing paid Claude account and use Claude Sonnet 4 for coding tasks.

When Xcode 26 officially launches, the app will support coding help from either ChatGPT or Claude, providing users with the option to use their favorite chatbot. Developers are also able to bring API keys from other providers or run local models on Apple silicon Macs.

Tag: Xcode

Popular Stories

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article65 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Sunday August 24, 2025 7:16 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. From his Power On newsletter today, with emphasis added:As for Apple's other devices, there's a lot in the fall pipeline — though many of the new products are only incremental upgrades. There will be Apple Watch updates, faster Vision...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Five Things to Expect From Apple's 'Awe Dropping' September 9 Event

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
Apple today announced its "Awe Dropping" iPhone-centric event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are a long list of products that are coming, but we thought we'd pull out five feature highlights to look forward to. That Super Thin iPhone - Apple's September 9 event will see the unveiling of the first redesigned iPhone we've had in years, ...
Read Full Article108 comments
awe dropping event

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Tuesday August 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. At the September 2025 iPhone event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It...
Read Full Article217 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Sunday August 24, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber. Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have ...
Read Full Article90 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Apple Event Logo Hints at Two iPhone 17 Pro Features

Wednesday August 27, 2025 6:36 am PDT by
Apple's logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system. Of course, this is all just speculation for fun, as we count down the final days until the event. New Colors Last month, Macworld's Filipe Espósito reported that orange and dark blue would be two out of the five color options...
Read Full Article112 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3: Four Key Design Changes Anticipated

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:05 am PDT by
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes. The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for ...
Read Full Article34 comments

Top Rated Comments

germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
1 hour ago at 10:55 am
"hey bb, you wanna vibe code with me tonight?"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
48 minutes ago at 11:08 am

If computers are like a bicycle for the mind, then AI is like a motorbike for the mind...
Yep, faster, louder, and more dangerous, with a much greater risk of losing control. Plus they both pollute more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthAboveAllElse Avatar
TruthAboveAllElse
40 minutes ago at 11:17 am

Yep, faster, louder, and more dangerous, with a much greater risk of losing control. Plus they both pollute more.
And while using a bicycle helps build strength, a motorbike does not to the same extent.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefredelement Avatar
thefredelement
34 minutes ago at 11:23 am
I've been using Claude opus via API in earlier Xcode 26 betas, its not bad for somethings but really struggles with maintaining patterns with complexity through multiple files, it also over biases bug fixes and kind of throws away the original goal just to fix something.

I've gotten into a habit of using LLMs to validate things, reduce boiler plate, write tests, etc.

I use Claude code in the project folder to find things, make lists, etc. I have colleagues who submit whole PRs using AI tools and to date have resulted in a lot of re-work, from things like using print statements instead of using a logger, or adding singletons, ignoring existing dependencies, force unwraps and the comment puke also adds so much nonsense to what should nowadays be simple code, its kind of annoying.

I had high hopes for AI coding after the early GPTs but its cooled off a bit, I use it all day on one shot tasks and its great but it really falls apart quick.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
55 minutes ago at 11:02 am
will gpt 5 in xcode be free ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments