iPhone Lifts Smartphone Market Shipments as Rivals Stall

by

Apple's iPhone shipments are expected to grow nearly 4% in 2025, lifting the entire smartphone industry as rivals face slower demand and regional setbacks, according to new data from IDC.

Apple iPhone 16 family lineup
IDC has raised its 2025 worldwide smartphone forecast, projecting 1% year-over-year growth to 1.24 billion units, compared with its earlier May forecast of just 0.6%. The ‌iPhone‌ is the main driver behind the increase, which is now expected to expand 3.9% this year. IDC noted that without Apple, the global smartphone market would be flat or in decline.

The resilience of the ‌iPhone‌ stands in contrast to weakening Android sales, particularly in China. IDC emphasized that trade-in offers, installment plans, and customer loyalty have enabled Apple to sustain upgrades in an environment where many users now keep smartphones for four years or more. The firm said most ‌iPhone‌ customers remain committed to iOS, a factor that has helped Apple expand its share even as other manufacturers pursue lower-cost volume.

Average selling prices in the smartphone industry are forecast to increase 5% in 2025, with overall value rising 6%. IDC attributed this to a vendor focus on premiumization, supported by promotions and interest-free financing. Apple has leaned heavily on this approach, doubling down on its premium lineup while making devices more attainable through trade-in programs and carrier partnerships. IDC also highlighted the growing importance of on-device generative AI features.

While Apple continues to dominate the premium sector, its performance is closely tied to U.S. carriers. A separate report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) covering June 2024 to June 2025 found that about three-quarters of ‌iPhone‌ sales in the United States occur through AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

CIRP said overall ‌iPhone‌ loyalty is 89%, climbing to 92% among customers who remain with their carrier but dropping to 79% when users switch providers. The report noted that promotions and in-store staff influence remain significant in determining whether buyers choose ‌iPhone‌ or switch to Android alternatives.

Tags: CIRP, IDC

Popular Stories

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article64 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Tracking Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Expected to Launch This Year With Key New Feature

Sunday August 24, 2025 7:16 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple to release new AirPods Pro this year, and he said the earbuds will have a key new feature: heart rate monitoring. From his Power On newsletter today, with emphasis added:As for Apple's other devices, there's a lot in the fall pipeline — though many of the new products are only incremental upgrades. There will be Apple Watch updates, faster Vision...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

Apple Has Reportedly Considered Releasing iPhone 17 Air Bumper Case

Sunday August 24, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple has "considered" releasing a bumper case for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Similar to the bumper case that Apple introduced for the iPhone 4 in 2010, Gurman said the iPhone 17 Air version of the case would cover the edges of the device, but not the back of it. Those bumper cases were made of rubber. Given that the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have ...
Read Full Article90 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Five Things to Expect From Apple's 'Awe Dropping' September 9 Event

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
Apple today announced its "Awe Dropping" iPhone-centric event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are a long list of products that are coming, but we thought we'd pull out five feature highlights to look forward to. That Super Thin iPhone - Apple's September 9 event will see the unveiling of the first redesigned iPhone we've had in years, ...
Read Full Article104 comments
awe dropping event

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Tuesday August 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. At the September 2025 iPhone event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It...
Read Full Article217 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Apple Event Logo Hints at Two iPhone 17 Pro Features

Wednesday August 27, 2025 6:36 am PDT by
Apple's logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system. Of course, this is all just speculation for fun, as we count down the final days until the event. New Colors Last month, Macworld's Filipe Espósito reported that orange and dark blue would be two out of the five color options...
Read Full Article111 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3: Four Key Design Changes Anticipated

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:05 am PDT by
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes. The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for ...
Read Full Article33 comments