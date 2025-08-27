Apple Blocks iTorrent App from EU Alternative App Marketplace

Apple is no longer allowing torrenting app iTorrent to be distributed via the AltStore Pal alternative app marketplace in the European Union, according to TorrentFreak.



Torrent apps like iTorrent and qBitControl have been available for download from AltStore PAL since July of last year. Torrent apps are not allowed in the official App Store, but Apple has fewer controls over the alternative app marketplaces in the European Union due to the Digital Markets Act. In countries where alternative app marketplaces are available, iPhone and iPad users are able to download apps outside of the ‌App Store‌.

Starting in July 2025, some iTorrent users became unable to download the app, and the app's developer said that Apple had revoked its alternative distribution rights. While there are far fewer restrictions on apps distributed outside of the ‌App Store‌, Apple has implemented a Notarization process that gives it some control over non-App Store apps.

Notarization includes a baseline review that ensures apps are free from known malware, viruses, or other security threats. Apple says that it also makes sure that apps function as promised and do not expose users to egregious fraud.

Daniil Vinogradov, the developer behind iTorrent, claims that Apple did not provide a reason when iTorrent's distribution rights were revoked. After asking for more information, Apple provided a generic response and later said that the escalation team is investigating the issue. "I still have no idea if it was my fault or Apple's, and their responses make no sense," Vinogradov told TorrentFreak.

Because Apple has provided no details on the iTorrent app situation, it is not clear if there was some known security threat or fraud issue that caused the app's distribution rights to be revoked.

AltStore PAL has also requested more information from Apple, and was told that Apple is "looking into it." AltStore PAL has not received any warnings about torrent apps or other app categories, so there doesn't seem to be a blanket ban on torrenting apps.