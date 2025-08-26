Parallels Desktop 26 Adds Support for macOS Tahoe and Windows 11 2025 Update

Parallels Desktop 26 for Mac has just been released, bringing new features and performance enhancements to the virtualization software, including full support for Apple's forthcoming macOS Tahoe operating system.



In an effort to reduce user confusion, Parallels Desktop 26 now follows the same new versioning practice that Apple's operating systems have adopted this year. This release also provides full support for background process changes Apple has made in macOS 26 Tahoe, ensuring setup routines and Coherence mode run smoothly.

As well as full macOS Tahoe support, this version provides full compatibility with Windows 11 25H2. Windows VMs can now also view the actual available disk space on the Mac host, giving users better control over storage and helping to prevent freezes, slowdowns, and crashes during large installations or disk-heavy operations.

For businesses and IT teams, there are new centralized controls via the Parallels Desktop Enterprise Management Portal that allow IT admins to enforce settings like shared folders, USB access, clipboard sharing, and network modes across all users, ensuring virtual machines comply with organization security requirements.

Meanwhile, IT admins can now monitor and manage Windows OS updates inside VMs using Jamf Pro or other mobile device management (MDM) platforms. Scripts available from Parallels' GitHub also enable IT admins to check update status and initiate scans or installations directly from the management console.

This latest update builds on new features steadily introduced over the past year, including support for Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools, x86 emulation preview to support legacy apps, OBS Camera integration for enhanced video workflows, and support for applications like Dragon Medical One to meet specialized industry needs.

Parallels Desktop 26 for Mac is available in Standard, Pro, Business, and Enterprise editions, and can be purchased or upgraded to at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers. For more information, including the option to download a free trial, see the Parallels website.