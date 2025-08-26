Apple Music Transfer Tool for Switching From Spotify Now Available in UK and 7 Other Countries

Apple has quietly expanded availability of its music transfer tool to six additional countries, allowing users to import playlists and libraries from competing streaming services directly into Apple Music.



The feature initially launched in Australia and New Zealand in May 2025, and is now available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, according to an updated Apple Support document.

The transfer tool lets users migrate their saved music, albums, and playlists from services like Spotify through a partnership with SongShift. Users can initiate transfers through the Apple Music app on iPhone/iPad via the Music app settings menu (On iPhone, go to Settings ➝ Apps ➝ Music ➝ Transfer Music from Other Music Services).

If you don't see the above option, go to music.apple.com in your web browser, sign into your Apple Account, then click your profile picture in the top-right corner and select Transfer Music.

Apple Music attempts to match songs in its catalog, flagging items that need review when exact matches aren't found. Only user-created playlists can be transferred, not service-generated ones.

The expansion may indicate Apple is readying the tool for further international rollout in the coming months.