Report: Apple Discussed Buying Mistral AI and Perplexity

Apple executives have reportedly discussed acquiring Mistral AI and Perplexity, The Information reports.

iphone 16 apple intelligence
Services chief Eddy Cue is apparently the most vocal advocate of a deal to buy AI firms to bolster the company's offerings. Cue previously supported propositions of Apple acquiring Netflix and Tesla, both of which Apple CEO Tim Cook turned down. Other executives such as software chief Craig Federighi have reportedly been reluctant to acquire AI startups, believing that Apple can build its own AI technology in-house.

Mistral AI is a Paris-based artificial intelligence company founded in 2023 that develops open-weight large language models designed to be smaller, faster, and easier to deploy than many competitors, while still delivering strong performance across reasoning and coding tasks. The company positions itself as a European alternative to American players like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Perplexity is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company that builds an AI-powered search and answer engine combining large language models with real-time web indexing to provide cited, conversational responses. Unlike traditional search engines, it prioritizes transparency by showing sources alongside answers, positioning itself as an alternative to Google for information retrieval.

Apple is said to be hesitant to do a deal, which would likely cost billions of dollars. Apple has rarely spent more than a hundred million dollars on an acquision, with Beats at $3 billion and Intel's wireless modem business at $1 billion.

If a federal ruling ends the $20 billion deal between Apple and Alphabet that makes Google the default search engine on its devices, the company could be compelled to acquire an AI-powered search startup to fill that gap. For now, Apple apparently told bankers that it plans to continue with its strategy of focusing on smaller deals in AI.

thiscatisfat
thiscatisfat
30 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Meanwhile at Google:

Google will block sideloading of unverified Android apps starting next year

Now THAT is a headline.
Score: 4 Votes
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
32 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Should have been spending time & money on more important things than the scuba mask vanity project for Tim Cook.

The Siri / AI situation is a total dumpster fire..

The Siri / AI situation is a total dumpster fire..



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes
attohs
attohs
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Apple has made a very good argument against investing in these products. https://machinelearning.apple.com/research/illusion-of-thinking
Score: 2 Votes
mclihah2
mclihah2
17 minutes ago at 08:28 am
It really feels like they are botching this AI adoption thing
Score: 2 Votes
SilmarilFinder
SilmarilFinder
12 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Buying a company is one thing; integrating its abilities into your products is another. It will take years.

Apple bought Pixelmator, and we got the amazing Photos app update in iOS 18, while we were waiting for a much better editing capabilities.

And of course we have Siri acquisition 15 years ago...
Score: 2 Votes
GioGiusi
GioGiusi
10 minutes ago at 08:35 am
I'll be honest, I don't want Apple to buy a popular or successful AI company. I want to see what those companies do on their own, without the chains Apple will put on them. I have zero confidence in Tim Cook's Apple not to ruin a good company if they buy it. Really it just comes down to the fact that Apple needs new leadership.
Score: 1 Votes
