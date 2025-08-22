What’s Next for Apple’s iPad Lineup

Apple refreshed a few of its iPad models earlier this year, but we aren't done yet. There are still new iPads rumored to be coming later in 2025, plus we're already hearing details on 2026 ‌iPad‌ launches.

iPad Pro

Rumors suggest that Apple will update the iPad Pro models before the end of the year, introducing the faster M5 chip in the device. No notable design changes are coming because last year's update brought an overhauled look, but there are a couple new features planned.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ looks like it will be the first to get the M5 chip, which is built on an updated 3-nanometer process. We can expect modest performance and efficiency improvements.

There will be 11-inch and 13-inch size options, and the 2025 models will use OLED display technology much like the M4 models. Apple is rumored to be planning for two front-facing cameras, with one located at the top of the device and one located at the side. With this change, the ‌iPad‌ will be in the correct orientation for video calls regardless of whether it is positioned in landscape or portrait mode.

The M5 ‌iPad‌ could debut in either October or November, coming about a month after Apple releases new iPhone 17 models.



iPad Air

There's a new iPad Air in the works, and it could come in 2026, but there's no guarantee. We don't know much about the next-generation ‌iPad Air‌, but there's a possibility that it will feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up from 60Hz.

With the 2026 refresh, the ‌iPad Air‌ could be updated with an OLED display, but it's not yet clear if that's something Apple plans to debut next year or if we will be waiting until 2027.

The M3 ‌iPad Air‌ came out in March 2025, so we are unlikely to see a new model before March 2026.



Low-Cost iPad

There's a new low-cost ‌iPad‌ in development, and it will have an updated A18 chip. With the A18, the ‌iPad‌ will support Apple Intelligence features that are not available on the current model.

Rumors suggest the low-cost ‌iPad‌ will debut in early 2026, perhaps at a spring event.

iPad mini

Apple is working on an iPad mini 8 that could come out as soon as 2026. Leaked Apple code suggests that it will use the same A19 Pro chip that Apple plans to use in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The A19 Pro will be built on an updated 3-nanometer process, so it will feature performance and efficiency improvements.

Apple is developing an ‌iPad mini‌ that uses OLED display technology, but it is not clear if the OLED display will be in the ‌iPad mini‌ 8 or a future ‌iPad mini‌ that's not coming until 2027. When the ‌iPad mini‌ does get an OLED display, it could feature an upgraded 8.7 inch display size instead of an 8.3 inch display.