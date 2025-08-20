OWC's New 1M2 80G Portable SSD Brings 6,000MB/s Speeds to Thunderbolt 5 Macs

by

OWC has unveiled its new Express 1M2 80G portable SSD, bringing another fast Thunderbolt 5 external storage option to Mac users with the latest hardware.

owc 1m2 80G external ssd
Providing over 6,000 MB/s real-world speeds, the 1M2 approaches the performance level of an internal MacBook Pro drive, making it a compelling partner for Apple's latest M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro models, not to mention the M4 Pro Mac mini and the latest Mac Studio.

The aluminum enclosure features a finned heatsink design that means no fans are required to maintain performance. Bus-powered through its included USB4 cable, the drive also works across multiple platforms including PCs, iPad Pro, Chromebooks, and Surface devices.

OWC offers both DIY and ready-to-run configurations. Users can purchase the empty enclosure and install their own NVMe M.2 SSD, or select pre-built models. The design supports both 2280 and 2242 form factor drives, so future upgrades should be straightforward.

The Express 1M2 80G maintains backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and 4 systems, and starts at $219 for the empty enclosure, with pre-configured models ranging from $349 for 1TB to $1,299 for 8TB. The drive is available to purchase now through the OWC website and Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: OWC

Top Rated Comments

Slix Avatar
Slix
35 minutes ago at 05:11 am
I must hang around old computers too much because I read this as 80GB and was wondering why anyone would be talking about this now. :P
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Manzanito Avatar
Manzanito
42 minutes ago at 05:03 am
It's astounding the amount of speed that can be achieved these days.

Yes, it's expensive for the average user but for those who need such performance it's good value.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
44 minutes ago at 05:02 am
These NVMe drives must get super-hot if you need a chunk of aluminum 100 times bigger to keep it cool!

?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LelandHendrix Avatar
LelandHendrix
15 minutes ago at 05:31 am

For most people, a USB-C drive is fine, and has better compatibility across machines. Few need a thunderbolt enclosure.
If you want to store all your applications like video editing software, games, LLM libraries, etc., and enjoy performance like it was stored on your internal SSD, you need thunderbolt 5. It's the reason I have a capable M4 Pro mini with 4.5TB of speedy storage instead of the .5TB it came with.

Granted...Thunderbolt 4 is just fine for this as well, but if you find yourself waiting several times a day for transfers, the time saved can add up with TB 5
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
18 minutes ago at 05:27 am
OWC's 1M2 SSD Drives work for me at 40 Gbps currently (I have their 8TB 1M2 Drive Model). This new OWC 1M2 80G model should be nearly twice as face when hooked up to a Mac Thunderbolt 5 port with a fast SSD drive installed inside. OWC states that they use high-speed USB C for their drives (40Gbps or now 80Gbps USB 4 Standard) to avoid Thunderbolt 4/5 license lower speed limitations for external drive speeds. With high-speed USB 4 drives OWC can run the SSD's in their external enclosures at full 40Gbps (Thunderbolt 4 port) or 80Gbps (Thunderbolt 5 port) speeds.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LelandHendrix Avatar
LelandHendrix
17 minutes ago at 05:29 am
I have experience with the rest of the Thunderbolt 5 enclosures on the market, and I expect this one will be great as a large file shuttle but NOT as a work/scratch drive. I'd love to be proven wrong, but fan-less enclosures just don't shed heat fast enough for prolonged heavy session use. I love the expanded surface area design of this enclosure but it would have to be made of copper and sit in a breeze to match the thermal performance of an enclosure with a fan.

Big fan of thunderbolt speeds though, I am using 4TB nvme in a Trebleet after trying the ACASIS TBU501.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments