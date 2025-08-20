Google Photos Gets Conversational Editing

With the launch of the Pixel 10 smartphones, Google announced new AI functionality that's coming to its Google Photos app and service.



Users will be able to describe the edits that they want to make with text or voice in the Google ‌Photos‌ editing interface, and the changes will appear. Google says there will be no need to select tools or adjust sliders, with complex edits enabled through conversational AI.

Requests can be generic or specific, with Google suggesting the AI can understand even the most basic requests. Some of Google's examples:

Restore this old photo

Remove the cars in the background

Remove the reflections and fix the washed out colors

Make it better

Remove the glare, brighten the photo, and add clouds to the sky

Add fun items like a party hat or sunglasses

Change the background

The AI supports multiple requests in a single prompt, along with follow-up requests.

The new Google ‌Photos‌ functionality will be available on the Pixel 10 to start with, but it will presumably expand to other devices in the future.

Google is also adding C2PA Content Credentials to Google ‌Photos‌, which will more clearly show how an image was captured or edited. C2PA Content Credentials will roll out to Google ‌Photos‌ on Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks.