Latest WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Includes AI Writing Help Feature

WhatsApp is testing an AI-powered writing assistant feature for iPhone users that aims to improve communication over the message platform, reports WaBetaInfo. Writing Tools, which is an Apple Intelligence feature, is not available in WhatsApp – and this is presumably why.



Called "Writing Help," the new feature is already available on Android and appears within the messaging platform's app interface whenever the user types a phrase or sentence into the chat input field.

A pen symbol replaces the sticker icon in the chat bar to indicate that the AI assistant is available to provide writing suggestions. When the user taps the symbol, Writing Help offers users improvements to the structure, tone, or clarity of their message before it's sent.

The feature offers at least three alternative phrasings for the message text that are based on five user-selectable options, including rephrase (improves clarity and flow), professional, funny, supportive, and proofread. Users can use one of the suggestions or keep the original message, and the recipient is not notified if AI is used.

Meta says its new Writing Help feature runs on the same Private Processing system that powers other Meta AI tools across its apps.

Like the Android version, the assistant is switched off by default and has to be enabled manually. According to Meta, users' data isn't stored, and messages are encrypted and processed anonymously. The AI scan is also limited to the draft in the input box, meaning the conversation history remains out of bounds.

This is a beta feature delivered through TestFlight, so there's no timeline for a full release. Still, with Meta accelerating its rollout of AI-driven tools, Writing Help is likely to reach more users sooner rather than later.



Apple's Writing Tools include options to proofread, rewrite, and summarize text almost anywhere you can type in iOS 18. A long press in a text input field usually brings up the feature, but not in any of Meta's apps currently.

According to a Wall Street Journal report from June 2024, Apple held discussions with Meta about integrating the Facebook owner's AI model into iOS 18 as part of its Apple Intelligence feature set. However, Apple turned down the AI partnership due to privacy concerns. Apple instead ended up signing a deal with OpenAI to include optional ChatGPT access in its Siri responses.