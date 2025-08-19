watchOS 26 Public Beta Launches With Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature
Apple today released the fourth public beta of watchOS 26, a day after the beta was made available to developers. This particular beta adds support for the redesigned Blood Oxygen feature on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in the United States.
watchOS 26 public beta 4 can downloaded through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone after you sign up on Apple's beta website.
Blood oxygen sensing has been disabled on Apple's latest U.S. Apple Watch models since January 2024 due to a legal issue, but Apple was able to bring the feature back by tweaking how it works. Apple Watches that previously did not support blood oxygen sensing can once again take readings, but all calculations and results are viewable on the iPhone.
Apple previously reintroduced blood oxygen sensing for iOS 18 and watchOS 11 users, and it was made available for developers with watchOS 26 yesterday.
Apple Watch models sold before January 2024 and outside of the U.S. have always had a functional blood oxygen sensing feature and the original blood oxygen app. Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 users will now need to open the Health app and go to the Respiratory section to view their blood oxygen results.
The watchOS 26 update brings additional features, such Workout Buddy, an Apple Intelligence feature meant to motivate you during your workouts. The Workout app interface has been redesigned, the Smart Stack has more actionable suggestions, the Messages app offer Live Translation and better Smart Replies, and the Phone app features like Call Screening and Hold Assist are available on the watch. Apple also brought the Notes app to the Apple Watch, so you can create notes and view existing notes right from your wrist.
watchOS 26 will launch to the public in the fall.
