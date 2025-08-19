iPhone 18 Could Drop Camera Control Button, Claims Dubious Rumor

by

This year's upcoming iPhone 17 models could be the last of Apple's smartphones to include a Camera Control button because not enough iPhone owners are using it, claims a questionable new rumor out of China.

iphone 16 pro capture button
In a post Tuesday, Weibo-based account "OvO OvO OvO OvO" (previously "OvO Baby Sauce OvO") claimed that Apple has informed suppliers it won't continue ordering the component, citing low engagement among users and a desire to cut costs.

It's a questionable claim, to say the least. The leaker behind it has no proven track record, is known mostly for aggregating other people's rumors, and has provided no source for this particular assertion. Without further evidence or corroborating reports, the suggestion that Apple is already planning to drop the Camera Control button should be treated with caution.

That being said, the button has proven divisive ever since its debut on the iPhone 16 series. Some users appreciate the added tactile control for zooming and quick adjustments, and have even likened it to professional camera hardware. However, others report they barely use it and consider it redundant alongside existing on-screen controls.

Whether Apple continues to refine Camera Control, rethinks its role, or phases it out entirely will likely depend on how much value it ultimately adds for the majority of users. Speculation about its demise is almost surely premature, but it just goes to show how polarizing a new button can be – Apple faced similar discontent when it swapped out the mute switch for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Do you find Camera Control useful? Would you miss it if Apple nixed it from the iPhone 18 series? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

berrymetal Avatar
berrymetal
32 minutes ago at 04:28 am
Let's just say I wouldn't be sad about it...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gatorvet96 Avatar
gatorvet96
25 minutes ago at 04:36 am
I don’t like the button. It weakens the edge of my case where they had to alter it for the button. I also rarely use it. I usually still use the volume button to snap photos.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Total Respray Avatar
Total Respray
29 minutes ago at 04:32 am
I would be happy for someone to manufacture a high quality leather case without a cutout for the camera control.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attila Avatar
attila
22 minutes ago at 04:38 am
Weren't the two only selling points of the iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence and this camera control? Looks like that went well...

Just give us a new iPhone mini already!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
31 minutes ago at 04:30 am
To be honest, this button was a downfall for Apple for me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paradoxally Avatar
Paradoxally
26 minutes ago at 04:35 am
Well yeah, that feature is trash. The button is placed way too high so when you rotate the device horizontally you need to move your finger higher up to compensate.

It's baffling that it doesn't even feel intuitive. Did Apple learn nothing from shutter buttons on cameras?


I would be happy for someone to manufacture a high quality leather case without a cutout for the camera control.
Buy a 15 Pro case?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
