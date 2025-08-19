iPhone 18 Could Drop Camera Control Button, Claims Dubious Rumor

This year's upcoming iPhone 17 models could be the last of Apple's smartphones to include a Camera Control button because not enough iPhone owners are using it, claims a questionable new rumor out of China.



In a post Tuesday, Weibo-based account "OvO OvO OvO OvO" (previously "OvO Baby Sauce OvO") claimed that Apple has informed suppliers it won't continue ordering the component, citing low engagement among users and a desire to cut costs.

It's a questionable claim, to say the least. The leaker behind it has no proven track record, is known mostly for aggregating other people's rumors, and has provided no source for this particular assertion. Without further evidence or corroborating reports, the suggestion that Apple is already planning to drop the Camera Control button should be treated with caution.

That being said, the button has proven divisive ever since its debut on the iPhone 16 series. Some users appreciate the added tactile control for zooming and quick adjustments, and have even likened it to professional camera hardware. However, others report they barely use it and consider it redundant alongside existing on-screen controls.

Whether Apple continues to refine Camera Control, rethinks its role, or phases it out entirely will likely depend on how much value it ultimately adds for the majority of users. Speculation about its demise is almost surely premature, but it just goes to show how polarizing a new button can be – Apple faced similar discontent when it swapped out the mute switch for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Do you find Camera Control useful? Would you miss it if Apple nixed it from the iPhone 18 series? Let us know in the comments.