US Government May Buy a Stake in Intel

by

The Trump administration is in preliminary discussions to acquire an equity stake in former Apple chip supplier Intel, a move aimed at accelerating the company's delayed manufacturing expansion in Ohio (via Bloomberg).

intel core ultra
The proposal reportedly emerged following a meeting at the White House between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The discussions remain at an early stage, and no agreement has been finalized.

Intel's Ohio project was once touted as the world's largest chipmaking facility, but has since faced repeated delays. Production is now scheduled to begin in the next decade. The company has announced major cost reductions, including a 15% workforce cut and the cancellation of planned factories in Germany and Poland.

Intel was once the exclusive supplier of CPUs for the Mac lineup, and maintained a close relationship with Apple for over a decade. The partnership began in 2006 when Apple transitioned from IBM PowerPC processors to Intel's x86 architecture, a shift that allowed Macs to run Windows and benefit from higher performance-per-watt CPUs. The collaboration quickly phased out starting in 2020, when Apple introduced its own Apple silicon chips, beginning with the M1. By 2023, the transition was complete, and Apple no longer sold any Intel-based Macs.

The proposed government stake in Intel comes at a time when the chipmaker is struggling to regain competitiveness in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. While Apple now designs its chips in-house and manufactures them through TSMC, Intel has sought to reestablish itself as a foundry partner for external clients. Earlier this year, officials reportedly floated the idea of TSMC operating Intel's plants in a joint venture.

Top Rated Comments

airwalk331 Avatar
airwalk331
1 hour ago at 05:30 am
If this happens, does the DOJ under this administration start going after intel’s competitors?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chomp81 Avatar
Chomp81
41 minutes ago at 05:50 am

Owning? I'm all fine with investing, but owning a stake...no thanks.
What do you think "investing" means?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
56 minutes ago at 05:34 am
Ah, the classic U.S. approach to business -- state capitalism! This shows MAGA is a RINO movement (and several other four letter words).
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPay Avatar
iPay
58 minutes ago at 05:33 am
Isn't it said to be socialist in the US?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
53 minutes ago at 05:37 am

Ah, the classic U.S. approach to business -- state capitalism! This shows MAGA is a RINO movement (and several other four letter words).
You didn't know that a year ago? There are only a handful of real Republicans in our Government. The rest are Spineless MAGA (SMAGA).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
henkie Avatar
henkie
45 minutes ago at 05:45 am
I thought socialism was the disease that needed to be rooted out by the MAGA movement?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
