Netflix Finally Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to Apple TV

Netflix appears to have finished deploying its redesigned interface for Apple TV with version 3.0 of the app now available, bringing a months-long rollout that began with other TV platforms earlier this year to a close. Netflix has been testing a redesigned version of its TV app since last year, and the new look is a notable departure from the previous design.



There is a new home page that has a streamlined, modern design, and Netflix designed it to put content front and center. The redesigned interface loses the left-hand sidebar navigation that Netflix has used since 2018 and replaces it with a top menu bar that relocates Search, Home, Shows, Movies, Games, and My Netflix.

The My List and My Netflix sections have been merged with the aim of streamlining access to personal content. The featured program on the home screen also gets a clearer display, presented in a large card isolated from the rest of the interface. Meanwhile, each section features a large main card that has information like release date and show or movie description.

Users will notice that when scrolling content, the static tiles for TV shows and movies have been replaced with tiles that extend when the remote lands on them, making information like the trailer and description more centralized.

The new design hinges on recommendations, which have been improved. You'll see more relevant, personalized content suggestions based on your past viewing history. Netflix says that recommendations will be more responsive to each user's "moods and interests in the moment."

Netflix has also added contextual labels to provide more information about recommended content. New labels include mentions like "Recent addition" and "No. 3 in movies" to give users better context about why content is being recommended.

Version 3.0 of the Netflix app on Apple TV requires tvOS 17 or later. The Apple TV rollout comes several months after Netflix first announced the redesign in May . Users may need to manually update the app via the App Store on their Apple TV to see the new changes, as the interface update isn't appearing automatically for all users.

On iOS devices, Netflix is still experimenting with a generative AI search feature that will let Netflix users search for shows and movies using conversational language like "I want to watch something funny and upbeat." The feature remains available as a small, opt-in beta.