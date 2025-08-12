Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below.
- Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first Apple Watch to feature satellite connectivity, allowing wearers to get help even when out of range of cellular towers and Wi-Fi. It will mimic the satellite functionality on the iPhone 14 and later, so it will support off grid texting. With satellite functionality, the Ultra 3 will better compete with satellite wearables from companies like Garmin.
- Bigger Display - It looks like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have slimmed down bezels, allowing for more viewable display space. So far, we're not hearing rumors of a larger casing size.
- 5G - All cellular Apple Watch models use LTE right now, but rumors suggest Apple will adopt MediaTek's modem chip with 5G RedCap support. 5G RedCap is a 5G service designed for wearables that don't need standard 5G speeds, but it should still be faster than LTE.
- Faster S11 Chip - Apple regularly updates the chips in its Apple Watch models, so the Ultra 3 could get an S11 SoC this year. The S11 is expected to have a more compact, efficient design, and we could see battery life optimizations.
- Blood Pressure Monitoring - This one isn't a sure thing, but Apple has been working on a blood pressure monitoring feature for the Apple Watch. It may or may not be ready in time for the Ultra 3, because of issues with accuracy and reliability. If it is ready to go, don't expect exact systolic and diastolic readings. Instead, the Apple Watch will monitor for hypertension and send an alert if the condition is detected over time.
Most of these features are also rumored for the Apple Watch Series 11, with the exception of satellite connectivity and the larger display. The Series 10 got a display size update last year, and satellite functionality is supposedly going to be an Ultra only selling point.
Both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 will get watchOS 26, which has the Liquid Glass redesign, an updated Smart Stack and customizable Control Center, and the AI-powered Workout Buddy that'll motivate you to keep fit.
It's looking like Apple could hold its iPhone event on September 9, so that's when we could see the new Apple Watch models debut.
Popular Stories
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone 17 event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone this year, or ...
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming.
Faster Chip
Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China.
The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham
Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...