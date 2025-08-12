Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below.

Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first Apple Watch to feature satellite connectivity, allowing wearers to get help even when out of range of cellular towers and Wi-Fi. It will mimic the satellite functionality on the iPhone 14 and later, so it will support off grid texting. With satellite functionality, the Ultra 3 will better compete with satellite wearables from companies like Garmin. Bigger Display - It looks like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have slimmed down bezels, allowing for more viewable display space. So far, we're not hearing rumors of a larger casing size. 5G - All cellular Apple Watch models use LTE right now, but rumors suggest Apple will adopt MediaTek's modem chip with 5G RedCap support. 5G RedCap is a 5G service designed for wearables that don't need standard 5G speeds, but it should still be faster than LTE. Faster S11 Chip - Apple regularly updates the chips in its Apple Watch models, so the Ultra 3 could get an S11 SoC this year. The S11 is expected to have a more compact, efficient design, and we could see battery life optimizations. Blood Pressure Monitoring - This one isn't a sure thing, but Apple has been working on a blood pressure monitoring feature for the Apple Watch. It may or may not be ready in time for the Ultra 3, because of issues with accuracy and reliability. If it is ready to go, don't expect exact systolic and diastolic readings. Instead, the Apple Watch will monitor for hypertension and send an alert if the condition is detected over time.

Most of these features are also rumored for the Apple Watch Series 11, with the exception of satellite connectivity and the larger display. The Series 10 got a display size update last year, and satellite functionality is supposedly going to be an Ultra only selling point.

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 will get watchOS 26, which has the Liquid Glass redesign, an updated Smart Stack and customizable Control Center, and the AI-powered Workout Buddy that'll motivate you to keep fit.

It's looking like Apple could hold its ‌iPhone‌ event on September 9, so that's when we could see the new Apple Watch models debut.