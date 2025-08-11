OWC's Back To School Sale Has 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for $149.99, Plus Discounts on SSDs and More

OWC is still hosting its annual Back To School sale this week, offering big discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, memory cards, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. All of the discounts have been applied automatically, so you won't need any special coupon codes.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

OWC has added a few new items to the event, including big discounts on its 1M2 Enclosure, available for $95.99, down from $119.99, which beats last year's Black Friday price on the accessory. You'll also find a few bundled options that come with OWC's 1TB-8TB drives.

This sale also includes $130 off the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac, available for $149.99, which remains the steepest discount we've seen in months on the accessory. If you purchase a qualifying new or used Mac at the same time as this dock, you can get an additional $20 off the accessory at checkout.



Docks and Hubs

Memory Cards

External Drives and Enclosures

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.