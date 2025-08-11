Apple Seeds Second macOS Sequoia 15.7 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of macOS Sequoia 15.7, one week after seeding the first release candidate. If no further bugs are found, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.7 could be released to the public soon.



Developers can opt-in to the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes security fixes.



This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

Given the rapid escalation to release candidate status, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.7 likely addresses a critical security bug.