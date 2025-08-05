Apple Seeds macOS Sequoia 15.7 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded a surprise release candidate version of macOS Sequoia 15.7, an update that will follow the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6 update from last week.



Developers can opt-in to the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

According to Apple's release notes, the update includes security fixes.

This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

Given the rapid escalation to release candidate status, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.7 likely addresses a critical security bug. We'll likely see it released in the next few days.