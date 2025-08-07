Best Buy's New Apple Sale Event Includes Big Savings on MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, Beats, and More
Best Buy is hosting a new Apple Shopping Event this week, with discounts on MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, iPhone, and more. This sale is available to all shoppers and is set to last through this Sunday, August 10.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In terms of MacBooks, highlights of the event include the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,299.00 ($300 off) and the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00 ($200 off), both record low prices. We shared these deals earlier in the week when both Amazon and Best Buy were discounting each computer, and you can still find them at Amazon as well.
If you're shopping for iPads, Best Buy has the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00 ($100 off), which is a solid second-best price on the tablet. The retailer is also matching Amazon's new record low prices on the M3 iPad Air, now starting at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model ($150 off).
Other notable discounts during this event include the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $649.00 ($150 off), Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199.99 ($50 off), Beats Studio Pro for $179.99 ($170 off), Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 ($30 off), and more. We've compiled a list below of some of these notable sales, but be sure to check out Best Buy's website for all of the deals before the event ends on Sunday.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
