Check Out This Music Video Shot With 40 iPhones

Japanese band Kroi's latest music video for the "Method" single was recorded using 40 iPhone 16 Pro models, according to Apple.

The iPhones were used to capture video from every angle simultaneously, with all of the shots merged into a single 3-minute music video.

Apple shared details on Instagram, and Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak also highlighted the video on social media.

Look at what the very talented @KroiOfficial could do with 40 iPhone 16 Pros in their latest music video for “Method”! #ShotOniPhone pic.twitter.com/run9yPnUuZ — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 1, 2025