Dropbox Passwords Is Shutting Down in Phases Starting Next Month
Dropbox has announced it will discontinue Dropbox Passwords on October 28, ending the five-year run of its credential management service.
The shutdown is going to follow a phased approach, according to the company. The password manager will become view-only from August 28, meaning new entries and autofill features will be disabled. The mobile app will then stop working on September 11, but the browser extension is set to remain functional until the final closure.
Users must export their data before October 28, which is when Dropbox says it will be permanently deleting all stored passwords, usernames, and payment information from its servers. Dropbox is recommending users transfer their credentials to another app like 1Password before the final end date, and has provided export guides on its support site.
The company claims the closure will allow it to "focus on enhancing other features in our core product." However, Dropbox Passwords has had increasingly stiff competition over the years from the likes of 1Password, LastPass, and built-in solutions from Apple, Google, and Microsoft.
Dropbox acquired password manager Valt in 2019, and then launched Dropbox Passwords in 2020 for paid subscribers before expanding to all users in 2021.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today.
The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.
...
Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could...
Another image of the iPhone 17 Pro's rumored new MagSafe design has surfaced. Unfortunately, though, the image's quality is pretty low.
A user known as "UnclePan" on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week shared an image of third-party MagSafe cases that are apparently for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
On the iPhone 17 Pro cases, the MagSafe...