Dropbox Passwords Is Shutting Down in Phases Starting Next Month

Dropbox has announced it will discontinue Dropbox Passwords on October 28, ending the five-year run of its credential management service.



The shutdown is going to follow a phased approach, according to the company. The password manager will become view-only from August 28, meaning new entries and autofill features will be disabled. The mobile app will then stop working on September 11, but the browser extension is set to remain functional until the final closure.

Users must export their data before October 28, which is when Dropbox says it will be permanently deleting all stored passwords, usernames, and payment information from its servers. Dropbox is recommending users transfer their credentials to another app like 1Password before the final end date, and has provided export guides on its support site.

The company claims the closure will allow it to "focus on enhancing other features in our core product." However, Dropbox Passwords has had increasingly stiff competition over the years from the likes of 1Password, LastPass, and built-in solutions from Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Dropbox acquired password manager Valt in 2019, and then launched Dropbox Passwords in 2020 for paid subscribers before expanding to all users in 2021.