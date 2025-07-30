iOS 18.6 and macOS Sequoia 15.6 Address Chrome Zero-Day Attack

The iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, and macOS Sequoia 15.6 updates that Apple released yesterday address a major zero-day attack that targeted Chrome users, according to Bleeping Computer.



Apple says that CVE-2025-6558 was a vulnerability in open source code that also affected Apple software. The flaw could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code using HTML pages created for that purpose, escaping Chrome's sandboxing. Google patched the issue on July 15, and said that it had been actively exploited.

In Safari, Apple said that the issue could cause unexpected crashing, but it wasn't known to have been used in attacks against Safari users.

Google hasn't offered up technical details on how the exploit worked, and the company said that additional information would be restricted until the majority of users have updated their devices. Chrome users who have not installed the latest version of Chrome should do so.