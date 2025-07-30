iOS 18.6 and macOS Sequoia 15.6 Address Chrome Zero-Day Attack

by

The iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, and macOS Sequoia 15.6 updates that Apple released yesterday address a major zero-day attack that targeted Chrome users, according to Bleeping Computer.

Chrome Feature 22
Apple says that CVE-2025-6558 was a vulnerability in open source code that also affected Apple software. The flaw could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code using HTML pages created for that purpose, escaping Chrome's sandboxing. Google patched the issue on July 15, and said that it had been actively exploited.

In Safari, Apple said that the issue could cause unexpected crashing, but it wasn't known to have been used in attacks against Safari users.

Google hasn't offered up technical details on how the exploit worked, and the company said that additional information would be restricted until the majority of users have updated their devices. Chrome users who have not installed the latest version of Chrome should do so.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Thursday July 24, 2025 9:11 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Saturday July 26, 2025 5:50 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article209 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

Tipster: iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 8x Zoom, Pro Camera App, and More

Sunday July 27, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today. The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Read Full Article252 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.6

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Read Full Article16 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.6

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:22 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15. ...
Read Full Article50 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.6 With Photos Bug Fix

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could...
Read Full Article55 comments

Top Rated Comments

adamw Avatar
adamw
23 minutes ago at 05:53 pm

Good reason not to trust Google ever :rolleyes:
This not only applies to Google Chrome, but also appears to affect Safari (by causing a crash to it.) Here is more about this exploit:

Insufficient validation of untrusted input in ANGLE and GPU in Google Chrome prior to 138.0.7204.157 allowed a remote attacker to potentially perform a sandbox escape via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

Tracked as CVE-2025-6558 ('https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-6558'), the security bug is due to the incorrect validation of untrusted input in the ANGLE (Almost Native Graphics Layer Engine) open-source graphics abstraction layer, which processes GPU commands and translates OpenGL ES API calls to Direct3D, Metal, Vulkan, and OpenGL.

The vulnerability enables remote attackers to execute arbitrary code within the browser's GPU process via specially crafted HTML pages, potentially allowing them to escape the sandbox that isolates browser processes from the underlying operating system.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments