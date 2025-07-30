Apple Expected to Buy Another Silicon Valley Campus
Apple is set to purchase another campus in Silicon Valley, California, amid almost $1 billion of property purchases this year.
According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Apple is purchasing the four-building Mathilda Campus, located at 505–599 North Mathilda Avenue and 605 West Maude Avenue, from Kilroy Realty Corporation. The site comprises approximately 663,000 square feet of office space, of which Apple already leases over 580,000 square feet, which is roughly 88% of the complex. The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 at a rate of $550 per square foot.
Kilroy disclosed in its second-quarter earnings report that it is under contract to sell a "four building campus in Silicon Valley" but did not specify the buyer. Two individuals with direct knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The San Francisco Chronicle that the buyer is Apple and that the property in question is the Mathilda Campus.
The Mathilda Campus purchase follows two other significant acquisitions by Apple in recent months. In June, Apple finalized the $166.9 million purchase of Cupertino Gateway, a three-building complex at 10200 North Tantau Avenue, adjacent to its Apple Park headquarters. Then, in July, the company acquired two neighboring office properties at 615 and 625 North Mathilda Avenue, directly adjacent to the Mathilda Campus, for $350 million. Like the Mathilda Campus, Apple had previously leased and occupied the majority of those properties.
Combined, these three transactions amount to a total outlay of approximately $882 million within a span of several weeks. All three sites are located within a few miles of Apple Park.
