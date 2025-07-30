Apple Expands Video Shopping Service to India After US Launch

Apple has announced that customers in India can now connect with an Apple Specialist over a live video session while shopping for Apple products on its regional online store. It's the first expansion of the service outside of the U.S., where it debuted in March 2023.



The service connects customers with an Apple Store team member via a secure, one-way video call to browse the latest Apple products, discover new features, and learn about Apple's trade-in program, financing options, and more.

The Specialist appears on video, while customers remain on audio only. During the session, customers can get tailored, personalised advice, enabling them to compare iPhone models, for example. The service is offered in English, and customers on both iOS and non-iOS devices can use it.

Shop with a Specialist over Video is available to customers in India from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. India Standard Time from Monday to Friday on the Apple Store online. The move follows Apple's launch of the Apple Store app in India earlier this year.