Safari 26 Beta Now Available for macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma

Apple today released the Safari 26 beta, allowing macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma users to download the browser and get the new Safari 26 features.



Safari 26 adds support for HDR images, SVG icon support, additional tracking protection, and more, with some of the most interesting new features listed below.

HDR image support

SVG icon support

Support for reporting a website compatibility issue

Option for preventing fingerprinting for known tracking scripts

Filters out tracking parameters for links in regular browsing mode

Option for showing extension keyboard shortcuts in Settings and support for customization

WebGPU support

More on everything that's new in Safari 26 can be found on Apple's website.

If you are beta testing iOS 26, iPadOS 26, visionOS 26, or macOS Tahoe, you already have Safari 26 as it is included with the updates.