WhatsApp Tests Reminders for Specific Messages

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users set reminders for particular messages that they want to refer back to, based on new findings in the latest beta version.



According to WABetaInfo, the feature allows users to long press on any message and select a new "Remind me" option in the popup menu. Users can then choose between 2 hours, 8 hours, 24 hours, or a custom duration after which they will be alerted about it.

A bell symbol appears in the corner of the message to indicate a reminder has been set. When the reminder alert comes through, users see the message content, the conversation in which it's located, and a preview of any accompanying media.

The ability to schedule a reminder about a message should be a lot more convenient and foolproof than, say, starring a message or taking a screenshot of it and hoping you'll remember to come back to it.

WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp is also testing a way to occasionally send users notifications highlighting unread messages from contacts they interact with most frequently. The idea is to alert users who manage multiple conversations and may have overlooked the message.

The features remain in the beta version for Android for now, and there's no telling if or when they'll be implemented in a general WhatsApp update for iOS, but we'll be sure to let you know.