Apple Shares iOS 18.6 Release Notes

While the focus is now on iOS 26, there is still an iOS 18.6 update incoming.



As noted by Aaron Zollo, Apple on Wednesday re-labeled iOS 18.6 Beta 4 as simply iOS 18.6, meaning that it is the Release Candidate version. This change effectively confirms that the update will be released to the public next week.

Alongside the new label, Apple shared release notes for iOS 18.6, which is a minor update focused on bug fixes and security patches. One of the fixes is for an issue that prevented sharing memory movies in the Photos app, according to Apple.

"This update provides important bug fixes and security updates, and fixes an issue in Photos that could prevent memory movies from being shared," the release notes say.

iOS 18.6 should be released to the public early next week, and iOS 18.7 will likely follow in September with additional security patches.

As for iOS 26, the fourth developer beta was released this week, and the first public beta will likely be available today or tomorrow.