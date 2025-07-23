Apple's M4 Mac Mini is Up to $150 Off
Amazon is offering discounts on the M4 Mac mini this week, and you can get Apple's smallest desktop machine for up to $150 off.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The M4 Mac mini with 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for $889, which is $110 off the standard price from Apple. The M4 Pro variant with 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is a little over $150 off, and there's a smaller discount on the standard M4 models with 16GB RAM.
These aren't the best discounts we've ever seen for the Mac mini, but they're the best prices available this week if you're looking to pick up a new desktop machine.
If you're looking for a different Mac, we keep track of the best prices available in our Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said.
...
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today.
In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23.
Apple previously announced...
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles.
This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website.
iPhone users will be able to...
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future.
Liquid Glass Changes
Liquid...
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to...
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan.
AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support,...
With the fourth beta of iOS 26, Apple has again made changes to the Liquid Glass design that's available across the operating system, tweaking how the menus and buttons appear in apps.
In response to criticism about too little Liquid Glass in beta 3, Apple has upped the translucency in several areas.
Beta 4 on left, beta 3 on right
Navigation bars in apps like Photos, Music, the App ...