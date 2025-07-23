Apple's M4 Mac Mini is Up to $150 Off

Amazon is offering discounts on the M4 Mac mini this week, and you can get Apple's smallest desktop machine for up to $150 off.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The M4 Mac mini with 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for $889, which is $110 off the standard price from Apple. The M4 Pro variant with 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is a little over $150 off, and there's a smaller discount on the standard M4 models with 16GB RAM.

These aren't the best discounts we've ever seen for the Mac mini, but they're the best prices available this week if you're looking to pick up a new desktop machine.

