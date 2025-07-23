Get AirPods 4 for Under $100
Apple's most affordable AirPods are even more affordable this week, with Amazon offering the AirPods 4 for just $99, down from $129.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple introduced the AirPods 4 back in September, and the earbuds feature an updated design that's more comfortable in the ears, along with a vent system for pressure equalization. Sound quality is much improved thanks to a new acoustic architecture, so if you have older AirPods and have been wanting to upgrade, now might be a good time.
Amazon is discounting the standard AirPods 4, and unfortunately, the AirPods 4 with ANC aren't on sale this week.
