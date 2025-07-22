iOS 26 Beta 4 Reintroduces Notification Summaries for News Apps

With the fourth betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26, Apple has re-enabled Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for apps in the News and Entertainment categories.



After installing the betas, there is a pop up for enabling notification summaries across these and other categories. Users can opt-in or opt-out of notification summaries on a per-category basis.

Apple says that it has improved notification summaries in ‌iOS 26‌, addressing issues that could cause confusion with news headlines.

All notification summaries for News and Entertainment apps that are generated with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will be italicized and will be annotated with a "Summarized by ‌Apple Intelligence‌" notice.

Apple plans to further test and refine ‌Apple Intelligence‌ summaries for news articles during the rest of the ‌iOS 26‌ beta testing process, and there is an option for users to report a concern directly if there is an issue with a notification summary.

Notification Summaries for the News and Entertainment category were removed in the iOS 18.3 update in January, following criticism over some misleading news headlines created by ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

‌Apple Intelligence‌ Notification Summaries are available on devices that support ‌Apple Intelligence‌. The feature groups multiple notifications from the same app together, providing a one-sentence overview of the content. The short summaries were causing issues when AI pulled the wrong details from news stories, but Apple's improvements should help fix the issue.