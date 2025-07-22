iOS 26 Beta 4 Reintroduces Notification Summaries for News Apps

by

With the fourth betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26, Apple has re-enabled Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for apps in the News and Entertainment categories.

ios 26 beta 4 news summaries
After installing the betas, there is a pop up for enabling notification summaries across these and other categories. Users can opt-in or opt-out of notification summaries on a per-category basis.

Apple says that it has improved notification summaries in ‌iOS 26‌, addressing issues that could cause confusion with news headlines.

All notification summaries for News and Entertainment apps that are generated with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ will be italicized and will be annotated with a "Summarized by ‌Apple Intelligence‌" notice.

Apple plans to further test and refine ‌Apple Intelligence‌ summaries for news articles during the rest of the ‌iOS 26‌ beta testing process, and there is an option for users to report a concern directly if there is an issue with a notification summary.

Notification Summaries for the News and Entertainment category were removed in the iOS 18.3 update in January, following criticism over some misleading news headlines created by ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

‌Apple Intelligence‌ Notification Summaries are available on devices that support ‌Apple Intelligence‌. The feature groups multiple notifications from the same app together, providing a one-sentence overview of the content. The short summaries were causing issues when AI pulled the wrong details from news stories, but Apple's improvements should help fix the issue.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Thursday July 17, 2025 8:33 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models.Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro ...
Read Full Article
ios 19 messages app

Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

Thursday July 17, 2025 8:40 pm PDT by
Earlier this year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared multiple videos showing off what he claimed to be re-created renderings of what was then presumed to be called iOS 19 and which was eventually unveiled by Apple as iOS 26 at WWDC in June. In his first video back in January, Prosser showed off a Camera app redesign with a simpler set of buttons for moving between photo and video modes, and he...
Read Full Article454 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Public Beta Expected This Week as First iOS 27 Rumor Surfaces

Sunday July 20, 2025 7:36 am PDT by
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23. Apple previously announced...
Read Full Article63 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Friday July 18, 2025 4:23 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The ‌Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are set to...
Read Full Article99 comments
iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo

iPhone 17 Air's Limited Battery Capacity Leaked

Friday July 18, 2025 12:03 pm PDT by
The battery capacity of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air will be below the 3,000 mAh mark, according to a recent post from Instant Digital, an account with more than 1.4 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Thanks to iOS 26's new Adaptive Power Mode, though, the account said that the iPhone 17 Air should achieve full-day battery life. A previous rumor pegged the iPhone...
Read Full Article234 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26's Biggest CarPlay Feature Was Quietly Hiding on Apple's Website

Monday July 21, 2025 7:45 am PDT by
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles. This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website. iPhone users will be able to...
Read Full Article61 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

Ranked: The Best Features Rumored for the iPhone 17 Lineup

Wednesday July 16, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
We have just under two months to go until the debut of Apple's iPhone 17 models, and rumors have been ramping up in recent weeks. We went through everything we know so far, pulling out the most exciting rumors and highlighting some other changes that aren't going to be so great. Top Tier Ultra Thin iPhone 17 Air - The iPhone 17 Air is 2025's most exciting iPhone rumor, because it's the...
Read Full Article101 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Automakers Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

Friday July 18, 2025 1:47 pm PDT by
A few months ago, Apple announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of CarPlay. CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles. Apple said "many" other automakers around...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
34 minutes ago at 10:42 am
What is the point of summarising a news notification that itself is a summary of a news story?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
32 minutes ago at 10:44 am

What is the point of summarising a news notification that itself is a summary of a news story?
So you can find out the new car from Ford is pregnant out of wedlock.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
35 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Nnotifications enabled for Clock, Calendar, Reminders and Messaging apps. Fewer the better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lizzard899 Avatar
Lizzard899
33 minutes ago at 10:42 am
I bet they will pull this feature again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments