macOS Tahoe Public Beta Available for Some Users [Update: Pulled]

Apple appears to have accidentally distributed the macOS Tahoe public beta to some Mac users ahead of the beta's official launch.
A selection of public beta testers and developers who have opted into either the macOS Sequoia 15 developer beta or the macOS Sequoia 15 public beta are instead receiving the macOS Tahoe public beta. The beta that Apple is distributing has a build number of 25A5316i, which is newer than the 25A5306g build number of the third macOS Tahoe developer beta.
macOS Tahoe is showing up for Apple silicon Mac users who do not have Rosetta 2 installed. Most Apple silicon Macs do have Rosetta installed, and those Macs won't detect the mistaken beta release.
In Apple's backend, the beta is labeled "macOS26PublicBeta1," though users will see just "macOS Tahoe 26 Beta." At least one user downloaded and installed the software thinking that it was the macOS Sequoia 15.6 RC that came out earlier today.
Apple has not officially released the iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe public betas yet, but we are expecting them before the end of July. The accidental launch of the first public beta suggests the actual launch will happen in the near future.
Update: Apple pulled the macOS Tahoe public beta shortly after this article was published.
