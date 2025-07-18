32" 6K ProArt Display From ASUS Launching in Late August

ASUS is planning to release its 32-inch 6K ProArt Display PA32QCV in August, with the device set to compete with Apple's Pro Display XDR and Studio Display. The upcoming ProArt Display was first announced at CES in January, but it's finally ready to launch.



The display has a 6016 x 3384 resolution, and ASUS says it offers Delta E>2 color accuracy, 98 percent DCI-P3 gamut, and 218 pixels per inch. Displays are calibrated at the factory for color accuracy, and there is a Mac-specific P3 color preset option for consistent colors on Macs. Macs can use the ASUS DisplayWidget Center for quick adjustments to brightness, contrast, and color temperature, and when a Mac is connected to the display, the display's brightness can be controlled with the built-in Mac brightness button.

Apple's Pro Display XDR features the same resolution and pixel density as the ASUS 6K ProArt Display, and ASUS promises text that's "sharp and easy to read," along with "enhanced visual clarity" for creative professionals. The ProArt Display supports HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 for bright whites and dark blacks, providing "exceptional contrast."

Multiple sensors ensure the display remains bright and at the right color temperature, with an ambient light sensor adjusting color gamut based on ambient lighting. ASUS added an anti-glare "LuxPixel" technology that minimizes reflections without compromising display quality.

Auto KVM is included for switching between and controlling two connected Macs or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, and the display includes Thunderbolt 4 support and 96W power delivery for charging connected laptops like the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. There are multiple ports available in addition to dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, a passthrough port for headphones, a USB-C port for KVM Switch, and an additional downstream USB-C port.

Compared to the Pro Display XDR, the 6K ProArt Display has lower standard, peak, and sustained brightness, lower contrast, no local dimming, slightly less color accuracy, and no reference modes, but it is much more affordable and offers some of the same tilt and swivel adjustment options. There are also speakers, but no built-in webcam.

ASUS says that the ProArt Display PA32QCV will launch in late August, and it will be priced at $1,299.