Peacock Streaming Service Gets $3 Price Hike

NBC-owned streaming service Peacock is increasing its prices, and the ad-supported plan will soon be $3 more expensive. According to Variety, Peacock's ad-supported plan will be priced at $10.99 per month starting on July 23.

The Premium Plus plan that features limited ads in live programming is also increasing in price from $13.99 to $16.99. Yearly pricing for the Premium plan will be $110, and the Premium Plus yearly price will be $170.

This is the third price increase that Peacock has introduced in the last three years, and Variety claims that NBCUniversal executives believe that the service is underpriced compared to competing streaming services.

At $11 per month, Peacock's ad-supported tier will be more expensive than ad-supported options from Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+. Peacock is testing a lower-priced "Select" plan that features NBC and Bravo current seasons and a limited number of library titles. The plan will be priced at $7.99 per month.

While price increases will hit new subscribers on July 23, existing subscribers can expect to have to pay the higher fees starting after August 22 depending on their next billing date.

Top Rated Comments

whsbuss Avatar
whsbuss
40 minutes ago at 05:05 pm
Streaming services are price hiking themselves out of business.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firstcitazen Avatar
firstcitazen
37 minutes ago at 05:08 pm
they are pulling the same playbook as the cable industry. Increase cost, but not value ,to dwindling subscribers hoping to make a profit. We all know how the story ends....
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HylianKnight Avatar
HylianKnight
1 hour ago at 04:45 pm
?‍☠️ or Buy. The price most streaming services charge exceeded the value I place on the content they offer a while ago. Peacock was the first one I canceled.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astrohunter Avatar
Astrohunter
1 hour ago at 04:41 pm
We need more streaming services!
I prefer qBitTorrent though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GDF Avatar
GDF
58 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
What a rip off. The only thing that Peacock offers is Sports coverage and I dislike paying for sports. Barely any new series/movies. And if you need sports, just wait until Black Friday and get it cheap. These streaming services are getting so greedy. Wish people would stop subscribing to them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hal~9000 Avatar
Hal~9000
47 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
At the moment I already have:

* Amazon Prime ($140/year) - have it mostly for 2-day shipping but use the streaming as a side benefit
* YouTube Premium ($140/year) - only easy way to get ad-free YT on AppleTV
* Ad-free Hulu/Disney+ ($13/mo total for both via Amex cash back rewards)
* Netflix (free via family members account sharing)

Don’t really need to add another streaming service to the mix. If my wife did somehow want to watch something on another platform I’d simply sign up for a month, binge what we wanted, and then cancel before the month was over.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
