Apple Arcade Games Get Special SpongeBob SquarePants Events

Apple Arcade is celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants this month, and several ‌Apple Arcade‌ titles will be updated with special SpongeBob-themed events.



Snake.io+ and Crossy Road Castle will temporarily gain SpongeBob characters. In Snake.io+, players can play underwater levels to unlock skins inspired by SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and Plankton. The event launches today, and will last until August 25.

In Crossy Road Castle, players can race through 40 Bikini Bottom-themed levels, playing as SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, or Sandy. Players are tasked with collecting Krabby Patties and avoiding jellyfish. The Krabby Patty Kollectathon event starts on July 21, and the Jellyfish Jam that runs August 4 through August 17 will follow.

Dedicated ‌Apple Arcade‌ SpongeBob Game SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit is also getting a new endless mode that features increasingly difficult levels with no checkpoints and no extra lives.

‌Apple Arcade‌ features more than 200 games, many of which receive regular updates. The service is priced at $6.99 per month, and it has no ads or in-app purchases.