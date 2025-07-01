Apple's Mac Shipments Are Soaring, Here's Why
Apple recorded the highest year-over-year growth among major computer vendors in the United States during the first quarter of 2025, with shipments increasing 28.7% and market share rising from 14.2% to 16.0%, according to newly published data from Canalys.
Shipments of desktops and notebooks to the United States reached 16.9 million units in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. Apple shipped 2.705 million units, up from 2.102 million in the first quarter of 2024. This gain was the highest among the top five vendors, outpacing Lenovo's 19.9% growth and significantly exceeding Dell's 8.3% and HP's 13.1%. Apple was the only top-five vendor to grow its U.S. market share by more than 1.5 percentage points during the quarter.
The first quarter surge in computer shipments is primarily attributed to vendor efforts to front-load inventory ahead of anticipated U.S. tariff changes. Canalys analysts noted that this proactive sell-in activity resulted in elevated inventory levels across the board. This inventory overhang, combined with increasing economic pressures on consumers, will likely continue to suppress further shipment growth for the remainder of the year.
Canalys projects total U.S. PC shipments to grow by only 2% for full-year 2025, with a more pronounced 4% growth forecast in 2026. According to Canalys, the total number of desktop and notebook shipments in the U.S. in 2024 was approximately 69.2 million units. That figure is expected to rise to 70.4 million units in 2025 and to 73.0 million units in 2026.
