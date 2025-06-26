Delta Emulator Developer Recreates Retro Game Boy Camera Experience on iPhone

Riley Testut, known for the Delta Game Emulator and AltStore, today announced the upcoming launch of a new app called Delta Camera. Delta Camera is a standalone app that is meant to mimic the style of the Game Boy Camera.



The interface mirrors the Game Boy Camera, as do the photos that it captures. Though the images have a retro vibe, the app includes modern features like Camera Control support, front and rear camera integration, manual exposure, and zoom options.

The Game Boy Camera is a Game Boy add-on that first came out in 1998. It takes grayscale images and supports editing and drawing features.

Testut plans to launch the app later this year, but it is available now for those who subscribe to the AltStore Patreon.