Unreleased Audio Product Spotted in Apple's Codebase

Apple today updated its codebase with a numerical reference to an unreleased audio product. We don't know what the product is, but based on where the information was found and rumors about upcoming devices, it could be the AirPods Pro 3.



All of Apple's AirPods and Beats headphones have specific Bluetooth ID numbers, such as 0x2024 (8228) for the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Apple recently updated code related to device syncing, and that code included a list of all current audio devices, plus one extra Bluetooth ID.

The extra identifier, 8239, is not the number that Apple uses for any of its existing AirPods or Beats headphones. No other information about the device is available, except for its existence in Apple's codebase. Given ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ rumors, it would make sense for the number to correspond to the upcoming earbuds, but there is also the possibility that Apple is working on refreshed Beats of some kind that we don't know about yet.

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, with a launch planned for later this year. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ could have a refined design, improved audio quality and ANC, and possibly health related features like heart rate monitoring.