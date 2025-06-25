Samsung's Headset to Offer Better Displays Than Apple Vision Pro

Samsung's upcoming AR/VR headset will feature more advanced displays than Apple's Vision Pro, according to a new supply chain report from The Elec that reveals key specifications and sourcing strategies.



Samsung is preparing to launch its first extended reality (XR) headset later in 2025, and it will reportedly contain displays that surpass the resolution of Apple's Vision Pro. The Elec claims that the device will use 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) microdisplays with a pixel density of approximately 3,800 pixels per inch (PPI).

In comparison, the Vision Pro uses 1.42-inch OLEDoS panels from Sony with a pixel density of 3,391 PPI. The increase in pixel density will likely represent a significant improvement in visual clarity over the Vision Pro. Despite having a slightly smaller panel, which could reduce the field of view, Samsung's headset should be able to deliver sharper visuals.

The Vision Pro was the first mainstream consumer device to adopt OLEDoS microdisplays. OLEDoS technology allows for extremely high resolution in compact form factors, making it particularly suitable for immersive virtual reality applications.

Samsung is apparently reviewing plans to source OLEDoS panels from both Sony and Samsung Display, with Sony currently acting as the main supplier. While Sony is recognized for its expertise in microdisplay manufacturing, it has limited its production capacity and previously declined Apple's request to expand output for the Vision Pro. Sony's focus remains centered on its entertainment business, and it is reportedly cautious about committing additional resources to its display operations.