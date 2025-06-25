Samsung's Headset to Offer Better Displays Than Apple Vision Pro

Samsung's upcoming AR/VR headset will feature more advanced displays than Apple's Vision Pro, according to a new supply chain report from The Elec that reveals key specifications and sourcing strategies.

samsung headset 2
Samsung is preparing to launch its first extended reality (XR) headset later in 2025, and it will reportedly contain displays that surpass the resolution of Apple's Vision Pro. The Elec claims that the device will use 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) microdisplays with a pixel density of approximately 3,800 pixels per inch (PPI).

In comparison, the Vision Pro uses 1.42-inch OLEDoS panels from Sony with a pixel density of 3,391 PPI. The increase in pixel density will likely represent a significant improvement in visual clarity over the Vision Pro. Despite having a slightly smaller panel, which could reduce the field of view, Samsung's headset should be able to deliver sharper visuals.

The Vision Pro was the first mainstream consumer device to adopt OLEDoS microdisplays. OLEDoS technology allows for extremely high resolution in compact form factors, making it particularly suitable for immersive virtual reality applications.

Samsung is apparently reviewing plans to source OLEDoS panels from both Sony and Samsung Display, with Sony currently acting as the main supplier. While Sony is recognized for its expertise in microdisplay manufacturing, it has limited its production capacity and previously declined Apple's request to expand output for the Vision Pro. Sony's focus remains centered on its entertainment business, and it is reportedly cautious about committing additional resources to its display operations.

Top Rated Comments

goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
53 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Folks, Apple seeks to be the best, not the first, in skating to where the puck will be. The Apple Vision Pro is the best-in-class device for ushering-in the era of spatial computing. Everybody recognizes the Apple Vision Pro is a beta product for early adopters to try tomorrow's technology, today. So, Apple has already arrived to where the puck will be and when the technology catches up, watch out, because the ALL NEW Vision Pro will truly be a game changer for ultra pros!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DC Wallaby Avatar
DC Wallaby
44 minutes ago at 08:31 am
I mean … if you’re trying to build a device to compete with the headset Apple announced two years ago and launched a year and a half ago, I should hope that the one today would have better technology. ??‍♂️ And probably significantly less expensive.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iBluetooth Avatar
iBluetooth
43 minutes ago at 08:33 am
The difference is only 5% in the number of pixels, when you counter in the difference in size. So, the difference is probably not noticeable.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kaplag Avatar
kaplag
40 minutes ago at 08:35 am

I am skeptical that this will make any difference at all really. Once you reach a certain pixel density, it doesn't make a difference going beyond that.
Higher display density is the last thing on my priority list.

The things that would make the biggest difference is better lenses, wider field of view, and better passthrough video quality. And it sounds like, unless they've got some fancy lenses that can compensate for this, they will have a worse field of view because they'll have smaller displays.

Things that matter
- Better passthrough quality, which is more limited by the camera specs than the display specs. Apple Vision Pro rendered content is really sharp and clear.
- Better lenses because around the peripheral vision the actual glass curvature distorts my vision and so a lot of the things I can see are not really usable because they are out of focus.
- wider field in view in general to be seeing less black blinders to feel more immersed and see more of my surroundings.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
39 minutes ago at 08:37 am
wow, the device from 2025 still apparently being finalized has newer technology than the one announced in 2023 and likely finalized in 2022?
Color me shocked.
also, I could be wrong here, but one of the highly criticized part of the Apple Vision Pro was the FOV not being big enough, and it sounds like these Samsung headsets will have… An even smaller FOV.
as someone who can’t even interpret visual content, I don’t care, but in my brain, I feel like higher resolution but smaller FOV is going to lead to a worse experience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
38 minutes ago at 08:37 am

I wish that had been true for the last 6-7 years..
Apple released the first M-series Macs 5 years ago ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments