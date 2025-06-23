iOS 26 Beta 2 Expands Support for Order Tracking in Wallet

iOS 26 beta 2 adds full support for the order tracking feature that Apple announced at WWDC. In the Wallet app, there is an option to let Siri scan your Mail app to find all orders and emails from merchants, even if those orders weren't made with Apple Pay.



The Wallet app previously had an order tracking feature, but it was only an option when an order was made using ‌Apple Pay‌.

Order tracking was partially working in the initial ‌iOS 26‌ beta, but the functionality was limited. The Wallet app is now able to scan your email and pull in all recent order emails with Apple Intelligence.

In the Wallet app, orders can be accessed by tapping on the "..." button and choosing the "Orders" option. Using on-device intelligence to scan the Mail app is opt-in.

‌iOS 26‌ is limited to developers right now, but a beta will be made available to public beta testers in July. The order tracking option will require an iPhone that supports ‌Apple Intelligence‌.