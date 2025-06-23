There's a New Ringtone in iOS 26

The second beta of iOS 26 includes a new ringtone that's an alternative to the classic "Reflection" ringtone that Apple uses as a default on iPhones.



Apple didn't give the new ringtone a special name, and it's just listed as "Alt 1" as an option if you tap into Reflection. You can get to the ringtone in ‌iOS 26‌ by opening up Sounds and Haptics in the Settings app, tapping on Ringtone, and then tapping on Reflection.

The classic Reflection ringtone is still the default, so if you prefer the new sound, you'll need to set it manually. You can listen to the ringtone below.

iOS 26 has a glassy new ringtone called "ReflectionAlt1-EncoreRemix" It's not live yet in the beta but it is present in the filesystem. Perhaps an iPhone 17 exclusive? pic.twitter.com/TxEAz9Ro6F — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 20, 2025