iOS 26 Best and Hidden Features
There are hundreds of changes in iOS 26, some of which are huge updates and some of which are smaller. We've rounded up two lists, one featuring the best features iOS 26 has to offer, and one that includes some of the smaller but still useful changes that are available.
Best iOS 26 Features
- Visual Intelligence - In iOS 26, Visual Intelligence works with screenshots, so you can ask ChatGPT questions about what's on your screen, or search for items in screenshots on Google.
- Messages - The Messages app got a major update, and it supports custom backgrounds, polls, and typing indicators for group texts, and even Live Translation if you're chatting with someone that speaks a different language
- Phone - The Phone app has a feature that will screen your calls, asking callers for their name and reason for calling before they can speak to you. There's also Hold Assist that'll wait for a live agent for you, so you don't need to listen to annoying hold music.
- AutoMix - AutoMix in Apple Music is a new feature that can seamlessly transition from one song to another with time stretching and beat mixing. It's like a DJ in your pocket.
- Visited Places - In the Maps app, there's a new Visited Places feature that keeps track of where you've been. If you're on vacation and visit a great restaurant, but don't happen to remember what it was called, you can check in the Maps app so you can visit again.
- Games - There's an all-new Games app that houses all of your mobile games, and makes it easy to find new ones. It also includes Game Center functionality and features so you can challenge your friends.
Hidden iOS 26 Features
- Battery - There's a useful new battery feature that lets you know how long it will be until your phone is fully charged.
- Adaptive Power Mode - Adaptive Power Mode is a new option that can save battery when you're using more battery life on your phone. Maybe you're using Maps more, or taking a lot of photos. It'll let you know your battery usage is up, and will help you trim down features you don't need so that your battery lasts as long as it normally does.
- Alarm Snooze - When you set an alarm, you can now customize the snooze time. No more nine minute snoozes.
- Album artwork - When you play songs from Apple Music, Spotify, and other services, album artwork is now full screen on the Lock Screen.
- Spatial Scenes - Spatial Scenes are a fun new Photos feature that takes your 2D images and adds a 3D feel to them.
- Apple Music Translation - When you're listening to a song in Apple Music and there are lyrics in another language, you can now see real-time translations.
Do you agree with our picks? Know of a hidden feature we didn't mention? Let us know in the comments below.
