iOS 26 Beta 2 Fixes Control Center Design

With the second beta of iOS 26 that Apple provided to developers today, Apple addressed one of the major complaints that people have had with Liquid Glass.

‌iOS 26‌ beta 1 on left, ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 on right ‌iOS 26‌ beta 1 on left, ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 on right

The Control Center buttons are now slightly more opaque, making it easier to see the different control options even on a multicolored background. The new, more opaque look is apparent with the standard app icons and the glass icon style.

The Liquid Glass design refresh in ‌iOS 26‌ will be an adjustment, but small tweaks like the one Apple made to Control Center will make it easier for people to transition when the operating system launches this fall.