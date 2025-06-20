Oakley Meta Glasses Announced With Longer Battery Life, Improved Cameras, and More

Meta today announced new smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley, featuring improved battery life, upgraded video capabilities, and more.


The glasses feature a maximum battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, which is double the runtime of the previous generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The included charging case extends usage time by offering up to 48 additional hours of recharging on the go. The charging case supports rapid charging functionality, enabling the glasses to reach 50% charge in approximately 20 minutes.

The Oakley Meta glasses also increase the recording resolution from 1080p on the Ray-Ban model to 3K. The device retains the core features of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, such as integrated open-ear speakers, dual built-in microphones, and Meta AI for voice-activated assistance for tasks such as initiating video recording, streaming music, checking environmental conditions, and answering questions.

The glasses are designed with sport and outdoor use in mind. They are rated IPX4 for water resistance, meaning they are protected against sweat and light splashes. Oakley's wraparound frame design is retained to provide a secure fit during physical activity.

At launch, five frame and lens configurations will be available, including colorways such as black, brown smoke, clear, and warm grey. All variants will be prescription-ready for an additional fee. The limited-edition launch model, priced at $499, includes gold detailing and Oakley's proprietary PRIZM gold lenses. Other styles in the lineup will start at $399 and are expected to roll out later in the summer.

The glasses will be available for preorder beginning July 11 in 15 markets: the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Meta added that it is working to expand availability to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates before the end of the year.

